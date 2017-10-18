The City of Greater Sudbury is asking residents to share their ideas on how to improve municipal playgrounds.
Following a 2016 assessment of the 189 different playground sites across the city, 58 were deemed to be in poor condition.
City staff plan to submit a budget option on how the city could improve those playgrounds, but they want to hear from users first.
The city is organizing a series of what it calls 'neighbourhood huddle' open houses to gather input. Residents can also submit feedback online or on paper at any branch of the public library, until November 3.
It's critical to receive feedback from the community says Cindy Dent, manager of recreation.
"We want to know how residents are using our playgrounds, what they like about them, maybe what they don't like about them and what ... improvements could be made."
By doing public consultation, Dent says city staff can get a better idea about how playgrounds are being used or if they're being used.
"Depending on the feedback it may be that there isn't a lot of investment or there isn't a lot of connection to certain sites."
'They're where children learn how to play'
Playgrounds can help encourage children to get out of the house and be active in an natural environment Dent says.
"Hopefully, as a result of that, be more healthy. So it's important to talk about playgrounds and have playgrounds so that people can stay active and be part of their community."
Dent calls playgrounds 'a hub' for neighbourhoods and communities.
"They're where people meet. They're where children learn how to play."
Sudbury's Neighbourhood Huddle open houses:
- Wednesday, October 18: Attend anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Antwerp Playground, 459 Antwerp Ave.; Capreol Millennium Resource Centre, 24 Meehan Ave. and Elmview Playground, 1045 Tilly St
- Saturday, October 21: Attend anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Percy Playground, 600 Percy Ave
- Monday, October 23: Attend anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Delki Dozzi Complex, 3 Mary St
- Wednesday, October 25: Attend anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Rosemarie Playground, 1297 Gary Ave
- Thursday, October 26: Attend anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Carol Richard Playground, 1719 George St.; Riverdale Playground, 199 York St.; Wahnapitae Community Centre Tot Lot, 161 Glenbower Cres. and Lively Playground, 215 Sixth Ave
- Monday, October 30: Attend anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Carmichael Playground, 1388 Bellevue Ave. and Onaping Community Centre Tot Lot, 2 Hillside Dr.