Places des Arts is now getting a total investment of $8.25 million from the provincial government.

MPP Glenn Thibeault announced a new investment from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation at Fromagerie Elgin in downtown Sudbury on Thursday.

The NOHFC is committing $5 million to the project, slated for downtown Sudbury.

Project to 'revitalize Sudbury's downtown

"If the city has identified something as a priority, if we have 13 community groups that have come together in saying we can create a community hub...then you know what, I had to actually go to work for this," Thibeault said.

The new centre is set to include a 300-seat performance hall, an art gallery, artists' studios and multi-purpose spaces. The centre is expected to create nine full-time and 17 part-time jobs.

The provincial government previously committed $3.25 million for the project through the ministry of tourism, culture and sport.

Sudbury city council is set to discuss the project agreement, including the transfer of the lot where it will be built on Elgin Street, next week.