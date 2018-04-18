A francophone arts centre in Sudbury is one step closer to reality after receiving funding on Wednesday.

Desjardins is donating $250,000 to the project.

"Implementing such a project will make Greater Sudbury a must see for exciting and memorable cultural outings," Stéphanie Trottier, chairman of the Caisses populaires de l'Ontario regional council said.

"A population's culture is developed through the arts and Desjardins is proud to contribute to the growth of every region."

The building will be constructed at the corner of Larch and Elgin in downtown Sudbury. A municipal parking lot will be converted to build the facility.

The donation from Desjardins puts the private donations toward the projects at 90 per cent of the $550,000 target. The campaign was only launched in early March said Stéphane Gauthier, chairman of Place des Arts.

The federal and provincial government's have already committed funding for the $30 million project.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with the finished facility including a 300-seat performance hall, an art gallery, artists' studios and multi-purpose spaces.