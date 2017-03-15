Pioneer Manor may soon see upgrades to some of its older rooms.

The management committee for the city-run, long-term care facility will be bringing redevelopment plans to council this spring.

It wants the city to apply for provincial funding from the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care's Enhanced Long Term Care Home Renewal strategy says Ward 5 councillor, Robert Kirwan, who chairs that group.

Kirwan says the grant would provide between 60 and 80 per cent of the funding to upgrade rooms that need to become more compliant with ministry requirements.

Within the parameters of the funding, the rooms have to qualify.

"Basically providing an incentive for long term care homes to upgrade their beds that are...at a class B or class C level into a higher level. Mainly to help them meet some of the safety and design standards that are more appropriate," says Kirwan.

122 beds or rooms at Pioneer Manor would fall into this category.

Greater Sudbury councillor Robert Kirwan is the chair of the committee of management for Pioneer Manor. That group plans to present a development proposal to council this spring seeking provincial funding to upgrade 122 older rooms at the long term care home. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

There are a total of 433 beds at the facility.

The redevelopment would not increase the number of beds the facility could offer says Kirwan. But the upgraded rooms would be created in a new wing of Pioneer Manor.

According to Kirwan, the city would then have to determine how to re-purpose the vacant space where the older units currently are.

"The new rooms are going to open up another opportunity for us to provide another level of service that we need and in the meantime generate some revenue to help offset the new development, because we don't have to worry about capital now," says Kirwan.

The overall price tag for Sudbury has yet to be determined.

The cost will depend on how many of the units will be redeveloped as basic level rooms or private rooms, says Kirwan.

Basic level beds would be for those residents who can't afford to take a private or semi-private room.

Pioneer Manor a 'senior care hub'?

Kirwan wants to see the facility on Notre Dame Avenue become a 'seniors care hub', since along with Pioneer Manor, the building also includes a City of Lakes Family Health team site, the Alzheimer Society of Sudbury-Manitoulin, as well as the North East Specialized Geriatrics Centre.

"We're trying to turn Pioneer Manor into a campus for long term care."

He calls this an investment in older adults in Sudbury since the city has a growing aging population.

Kirwan says he is concerned the city will use up its financial resources on other issues like building a new arena or hosting the summer games, since many senior-related needs are sure to come up in the near future.

"We have to really set our priorities so that we're not going to be devoting all our time, resources and finances in buildings and ignore people."