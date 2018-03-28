Sudbury Police say a 27-year-old man is facing charges, following a stabbing incident on Pine Street on Monday.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 573 Pine St., where they say a man was harming himself with a knife.

He allegedly chased neighbours who tried to see what was going on. A 22-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds outside the building.

Police say the man has been charged with attempted murder, weapons dangerous, five counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of breach of recognizance.

His name will not be released in order to protect the victim.