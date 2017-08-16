Make sure you have some cash before buying bus tickets at Sudbury's downtown terminal today.
The city is reporting that the terminal's debit machines and phone lines are down until further notice. Customers will still be able to purchase tickets with cash.
Ongoing construction at the terminal is the cause of the outage, the city said.
Bell Canada has been contacted to repair the phone lines.
