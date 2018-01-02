The MP for Sudbury says the ongoing problems with the federal government's pay system and the long timeline to fix it are unacceptable.

In April 2016, the federal government launched the Phoenix payroll system. Since then, tens of thousands of public servants have had payroll problems, including being overpaid, underpaid or not paid at all.

Paul Lefebvre says he doesn't think Phoenix can handle the complex government payroll system.

"In my opinion, and this is what came out at the public accounts committee, [Phoenix] was underestimated," he said.

Lefebvre says the system was supposed to consolidate 30 payroll systems into one. He says there have also been problems with inputting the 80 different collective agreements of federal government workers into the system.

Paul Lefebvre is the MP for Sudbury. (Paul Lefebvre)

Late last year, the auditor general estimated it will take more than three years to fix and cost $540 million.

Lefebvre says he's had more than a dozen affected people contact his office in Sudbury, and says a hotline now available to employees has likely been keeping more away from his office.

"It is unacceptable," he said.

"It's frustrating for the employees … and it's frustrating for the members of parliament as well. We want people to be paid in time. There's nobody that doesn't want that. So it's very frustrating that this was the system that was [chosen]."