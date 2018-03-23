Sudbury Police say a man is facing several charges after two robberies at a pharmacy in the south end.

On Sunday, police say a man with the hood of his sweatshirt over his head went into a pharmacy on Long Lake Road and approached the prescription medication counter.

Police say he asked for a medication that falls under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act. He said he had a weapon and demanded the pills. The employee gave him the drug and he left the pharmacy on foot.

On Tuesday, the same man was seen outside of the same pharmacy. Police say he covered his face and went inside. He asked for the same type of medication. The employee immediately called 911 and the man left on foot.

Police located the 27-year-old man on Wednesday and arrested him. He's been charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.