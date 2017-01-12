Greater Sudbury's new animal care and control bylaw is based on the principles of responsible pet ownership.

And that's something that makes sense to one local pet rescue agency owner.

Jill Pessot says it's something she and many others have been petitioning for at city hall.

"I'm really happy with where the city is headed with this," she told CBC News.

"And if they just stay on the course of animal care, first, we can do it effectively. We can do it within budget."

The new by-law introduces options to purchase one year, three year or lifetime dog and cat licences, and includes regulations for the basic care of pets.

It also allows pet owners to keep as many spayed or neutered dogs and cats as they wish.

Greater Sudbury pet owners will have a choice of one year, three year or lifetime dog and cat licences. (Marina Von Stackelberg/CBC)

4-pet limit remains until Feb. 28

Pessot says the bylaw puts the onus on how pet owners look after their animals.

"I'm happy to see that they're looking and saying, 'you know, it's not about how many you own, it's about how well you take care of them,'" she said.

"And by putting responsible pet ownership bylaws in, they can actually deal pet owners more effectively, without having the red tape to go through."

A four pet limit remains until Feb. 28, and then the bylaw goes into effect at the beginning of March.

"We are pleased to introduce a by-law that reflects the philosophy and the wishes of Council, local pet owners and the animal welfare and rescue community," said Melissa Laalo, Greater Sudbury Animal Care and Control bylaw coordinator in a news release.

"Responsible pet ownership was a recurring theme during our public consultations and in a survey of best practices within other large municipalities."

Other highlights of the new by-law include:​

Permission to allow pet cats to roam outdoors, provided the cat is vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, spayed or neutered. The bylaw obliges owners to ensure their cats are not causing a nuisance, damaging property or creating excessive noise while outdoors.

A new section in the bylaw for rescue groups to clearly define the rights and obligations of both the municipality and volunteers. The section includes provisions for the humane management of feral cat colonies.

Regulations for adequate and appropriate care for the health and well-being of dog and cats, including sufficient food and water, proper enclosures and tethers, sanitary environments and protection from teasing or tormenting.

Details about the Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter, pet licences and control of dogs and cats in the City of Greater Sudbury are available online at greatersudbury.ca/animals.