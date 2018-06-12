An 86-year old man in Sudbury is dead after being hit yesterday by what police believe was a dump truck.

Greater Sudbury Police are still looking for the vehicle they believe to have been involved — and the person who was driving it.

Police say the man was hit at about 3:15 p.m. in Garson at the intersection of Falconbridge Road and Penman Avenue.

Police are not calling this a hit and run.

A picture of the dump truck and attached trailer thought to be involved has been released by police.

Witnesses are asked to come forward.

The victim's name is being withheld at the family's request.