Pedestrian killed in Garson, police looking for dump truck
Name of the 86-year-old victim will not be released
An 86-year old man in Sudbury is dead after being hit yesterday by what police believe was a dump truck.
Greater Sudbury Police are still looking for the vehicle they believe to have been involved — and the person who was driving it.
Police say the man was hit at about 3:15 p.m. in Garson at the intersection of Falconbridge Road and Penman Avenue.
Police are not calling this a hit and run.
A picture of the dump truck and attached trailer thought to be involved has been released by police.
Witnesses are asked to come forward.
The victim's name is being withheld at the family's request.
GSPS is requesting assistance from anyone that may have information regarding the collision on Falconbridge Rd. or the tractor trailer involved. Please contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, online at <a href="https://t.co/Y28pTLRQBC">https://t.co/Y28pTLRQBC</a>—@SudburyPolice