Provincial police say a person has died after being struck by a train on the Canadian Pacific rail line on Highway 144 in Moncrieff Township, between Onaping and the Watershed.
Investigators are on scene. Police say the highway is blocked and no detour is available.
Another train collision happened closer to Sudbury about an hour later.
A vehicle was struck by a train on the Canadian National rail line on Highway 17 in Coniston.
Police say the driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Highway 17 was closed for a short time, but has since reopened to traffic.
