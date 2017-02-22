Former prime minister Lester B. Pearson's artifacts, including his Nobel Peace Prize, could be on display this summer on Manitoulin Island for Canada's 150th anniversary.

There's one hitch: the group that's trying to bring the items from Ottawa need help to pay for moving expenses.

Patricia Pearson, the former Prime Minister's granddaughter, alerted the curator of the Kagawong, Ont. Old Mill Heritage Centre, to the items that were boxed up and gathering dust in the National Archives of Canada.

"Originally we were just going to have a modest display," curator Rick Nelson said. "But the artifacts available in Ottawa fell into our lap."

"[Patricia Pearson] contacted us and said, 'My grandfather's artifacts are in the archives ... see what you [could] do to get them out.'"

Curator Rick Nelson hopes to bring artifacts from former Prime Minister Lester Pearson's study to a museum in Kagawong, Ont. (Gofundme - Help Celebrate Lester B Pearson)

Nelson said while Stephen Harper was leading the country, Pearson's replica office — which was on display at the Laurier House — was boxed up and shipped to a vault in the archives.

With the help of Kagawong mayor Austin Hunt — who was also Pearson's campaign manager when he represented the riding of Algoma East between 1948-1968— the museum hopes to replicate his Rockcliff working environment.

"That will include his desk, a number of items you would have seen on his desk like a phone, his globe, other knick-knacks, a big rug with a Canadian flag," Nelson said.

"[We] will have his Nobel Peace Prize and his Order of Canada, and a number of his books, and lots of pictures with world leaders like Kennedy and Churchill," he said.

Transporting the artifacts to Manitoulin Island will be expensive, which is why the museum has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the long trip.

"It's an enormous challenge," he said. "The national archives is very fussy — everything has to be properly packaged and crated, and transported up in a container that will be sensitive to the delicacy of the artifacts."

"That's not cheap," he said. "It's ambitious, but it's the 150th, and you only get once shot at this kind of anniversary."

