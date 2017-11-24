Progressive Conservatives will gather this weekend to hammer out the policies they hope will carry them to victory in next year's provincial election.

The party has been criticized for not releasing specific policy solutions to problems it consistently slams the government on, such as rising electricity prices.

But Jib Turner, riding association president for Algoma-Manitoulin, feels that keeping promises is more important than detailed policy.

"The specifics are the things that seem to be hard for parties to follow through on. We've been lied on everything from health care to hydro. I think you'll see coming out of this policy [convention] that it's do-able policy that comes out, general or not," says Turner.

As for hydro, he doesn't think the party needs to rush out and release a plan, like the Liberals and New Democrats have.

"It's going to take a long time to develop. Remember it's taken a long time to make such a mess of it," says Turner.

Kapukasing PC member Andre Robichaud is excited by many of the northern Ontario resolutions his party has passed, including support for more broadband internet and the building of all-season roads in the far north. (Andre Robichaud )

Progressive Conservative members voted online earlier this month on 139 resolutions that delegates will now try to form into an election platform.

There are several dealing with hydro, including changes to electricity bills and a ban on selling any more shares in Hydro One.

The party also passed several northern Ontario resolutions, including restoring passenger rail service to the region, making it easier for northern farmers to purchase Crown land and building more broadband infrastructure and permanent roads in the far north.

Conservatives also voted to have the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry base all its decisions on science and for the MNRF to "return to its traditional role as an advocate for the responsible and sustainable use of our natural resources including our forests and aggregate."

Kapuskasing PC member Andre Robichaud, who ran for the federal Conservatives in 2015, is confident that northern policies will get support from southern members, even if they come with big pricetags.

"Any good idea will be supported," he says.

Robichaud isn't exactly sure what will come out at the end of the day Saturday as delegates head home, but is pleased to see the PCs taking the time and spending the money to widely consult the party faithful from all corners of the province.

"It's going to be a solid plan. It was the most expensive policy consultation in Ontario history," he says.