With less than a week until the provincial election, Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford spent his day in northern Ontario and is promising to boost the provincial economy.

Ford started his day in Thunder Bay, before going to Sault Ste. Marie and then on to Kapuskasing.

Yesterday, United States president Donald Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum for Canada, which will greatly impact Sault Ste. Marie as Algoma is a major employer.

To our friends in the steel industry in Sault Ste. Marie and around Ontario - you can count on us to fight for you & your jobs - no matter what. We will always stand with you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pcpo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pcpo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onelxn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onelxn</a> <a href="https://t.co/zB0lTJVhZ9">pic.twitter.com/zB0lTJVhZ9</a> —@fordnation

"My support is for the people of Ontario," Ford said while in Sault Ste. Marie.

"I fight for the frontline workers and I'm going to continue fighting for the frontline workers."

Ford also reiterated his plan to boost the province's economy if elected.

"We will be competitive," he said.

"We will thrive once again as the greatest area to do business in the world, right here in Ontario."

Ford has previously announced he plans to lower the cost of beer if elected. On Friday, he was asked about whether he plans to privatize the LCBO.

"I think the folks at the LCBO are doing a great job," he said.

"We're going to put beer and wine in retail stores."

Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne posted on social media to Donald Trump that Ontario is not his "doormat" and said the U.S. president should "respect our steelworkers."

NDP leader Andrea Horwath stated she knows "the impact President Trump's protectionists actions will have on families who count on good steel jobs," and said whoever is elected the next premier must "take an active role in resolving this conflict."