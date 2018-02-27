Ford Nation will be in northern Ontario today.

Progressive Conservative leadership hopeful Doug Ford is set to make campaign stops in North Bay and Sudbury Tuesday.

The former Toronto city councillor will make a quick stop in North Bay in the afternoon, before an evening rally at the Caruso Club in Sudbury.

Ford is one of four candidates running to be the next PC leader, just months before the next provincial election in June.

He says he wants to use tax breaks to convince companies to create jobs in the north.

"I'm going to give businesses tax incentives."

"Don't get me wrong it's not going to be corporate welfare, because I'm dead against corporate welfare, but I'm going to give them tax incentives to open up in the north," Ford says.

Political rookie Caroline Mulroney came north last week, promising to double the budget of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.

But Ford says he'll focus more on mining in the province's far north.

"We have billions of dollars of minerals up there and they can't get to them. We're going to make sure they build those roads, that they can get to them, because it's going to be great, it's going to create jobs for people in the north, but it's going to be great for the whole province," Ford says.

Along with Mulroney, Ford is also up against Christine Elliott and Tanya Grenic Allen. Former PC leader Patrick Brown dropped out of the race Monday afternoon

Voting begins this Sunday, with the winner to be announced on March 10.