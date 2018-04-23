A northeastern Ontario candidate for the Progressive Conservative Party was one of 11 candidates appointed over the weekend.

The party appointed the candidates in ridings that didn't have nomination meetings scheduled before the June 7 election.

Jib Turner is now the Progressive Conservative candidate for Algoma-Manitoulin.

Several PC candidates in the region have already been chosen, including André Rochichaud in Mushkegowuk-James Bay, Jo-Ann Cardinal in Nickel Belt, Margaret Williams in Timiskaming-Cochrane, Troy Crowder in Sudbury, Vic Fedeli in Nipissing, Ross Romano in Sault Ste. Marie and Norm Miller in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

According to the Timmins PC Riding Association, a candidate for that riding will be nominated on April 27.