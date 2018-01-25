Recommendations from a jury at an inquest in Sudbury looking into the 2014 death of a smelter worker are expected to be released Thursday afternoon.

Paul Rochette died on April 6, 2014 while working at Vale's Copper Cliff smelter. He was attempting to free a metal object from the smelter's ore crusher.

An inquest looking into his death has been underway this week in Sudbury.

A number of people have testified, including a mechanical engineer with the Ministry of Labour, the smelter's maintenance manager at the time of the incident and other workers.

The five person jury will suggest recommendations to help prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.