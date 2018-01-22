A coroner's inquest started in Sudbury on Monday looking into the death of a smelter worker.

Paul Rochette, 36, was killed at Vale's Copper Cliff Smelter in Sudbury in 2014.

Vale was fined $1 million by the Ontario Minister of Labour in connection with the death, and a company worker was also fined $3,000.

At least 50 people filled the courtroom this morning to hear the smelter's maintenance manager explain the machine's inner workings and operating procedures.

Rochette died on April 46, 2014, while attempting to free a metal object from the smelter's ore crusher. The object broke loose and propelled vertically toward Rochette, killing him an injuring a co-worker.

Dr. Ray Sawkiw is presiding as inquest coroner, while Julie Lefebvre is acting as counsel.

The inquest is expected to last five days and hear from 13 witnesses.

It is mandatory under the Coroners Act.