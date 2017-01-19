The Greater Sudbury Police Services Board has extended the contract of the city's top cop until 2022, after unanimously voting to give Chief Paul Pedersen a new deal.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening at the board's meeting.

"The Board was unanimous in affirming their utmost confidence in the chief," board chair Frances Caldarelli was quoted as saying in a written release issued in conjunction with the announcement.

"We like what we have seen. Chief Pedersen is a dynamic well-respected leader."

The chief's office confirmed that Pedersen's new deal is an extension on the five-year contract he signed that runs until 2019. The new three-year extension is expected to keep him in Sudbury until 2022.

Pedersen was named Chief of Police in 2014 amid concerns surrounding financial challenges facing a number of police services. In its release, the board said that the economics of policing, along with public trust and technology, will form the foundation of future priorities under Pedersen's continued leadership.

"I am proud to serve our city and this organization and will continue to work tirelessly for this community," Pedersen was quoted as saying in Wednesday's release.

"I am delighted to be able to confirm a long term commitment to both."

The board decided to offer an early contract extension to ensure "stability in our top leadership knowing that recruiting chiefs is tremendously competitive," officials said in their statement, adding that Pedersen is highly regarded throughout the country.