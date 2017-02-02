Police in Timmins, Ont. say two people have been charged in the death of a four-month-old child in December 2016.

According to a written release issued by the Timmins Police Service Thursday morning, the two accused were the child's parents.

Police said officers were called to the Timmins and District Hospital for a report of suspicious injuries to a baby on Dec. 11.

Three days later, the child died after being transported to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa.

Police said a subsequent investigation led to charges of failing to provide necessities of life to a child and criminal negligence causing death against a 23 year-old man and a 19 year-old woman.

The man and woman were arrested Jan. 31, police said, and are scheduled for a bail hearing in Timmins Feb. 2.