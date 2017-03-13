Celeste Milks said she went to C.R. Judd Public School in Capreol, Ont., a few weeks ago to surprise her son with book fair money.

But instead of finding Calvin, 7, in his Grade 2 classroom with other students, she said he was in the hallway eating his lunch off of the ground.

"Dogs eat on the floor. Not kids," Milks said.

"Even at that dogs have bowls. He's having to eat on the floor with nothing."

'There should be a little more patience'

Milks said she was told by school staff that her son was sent into the hallway because he was acting up.

She said they told her he was unable to sit still and was using a banana to mimic having a gun.

Milks said she tried to explain that Calvin has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which is why he often fidgets and has a hard time concentrating.

"I think there should be a little more patience," Milks said.

"Not have a little more leeway, but try to work with them [ADHD students] a little more."

Milks is now planning to send her son to another school this fall because he told her last week that he was put into the hallway a second time to have his lunch.

Students are not supposed to be isolated: education director

"He's out there by himself. The students are going by and looking at him," Milks said.

"I can just imagine how he feels. It's upsetting because, with his ADHD and everything that's going on, he's very sensitive."

No one at C.R. Judd Public School or the Rainbow District School Board would comment on this story, citing privacy reasons.

But Rainbow education director Norm Blaseg told CBC News that students are not supposed to be placed in a hallway alone.

"The only time you would isolate a child is if it's part of a behaviour safety plan and that's because of the safety of others," Blaseg said — adding that the behaviour safety plan has to be agreed upon by parents and staff.

ADHD support 'depends upon the needs of that particular child'

ADHD is not recognized as exceptional in the school board, which means there are no specific resources allocated for students with the diagnosis.

However, educational assistants are used to help students who require additional support, according to Blaseg.

"We recognize that certain children, certain students will have ADHD and that, as individuals, their circumstances would demand a different type of intervention," Blaseg said.

"It all depends upon the needs of that particular child."

If parents have concerns about their child's education, Blaseg encourages them to contact their school directly to find a resolution.