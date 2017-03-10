The closure of nine fire halls has dominated the headlines from the City of Greater Sudbury's proposed fire and paramedic services optimization plan.

And paramedics are concerned about what the report means for them.

"Although it's titled fire and paramedic optimization, it really seems geared toward the fire aspect. And issues involving the ambulance services really aren't being addressed," said CUPE local 4705 president Darryl Taylor.

Sudbury's ambulance service is at capacity right now, according to Taylor.

He said he wants the city to look at ambulance call volumes more closely.

'Very few' ambulances available

Taylor told CBC News the plan doesn't anticipate future increases in call volumes, or community needs.

"There have been numerous occasions where ambulance calls have been waiting and there have been very few, if any, ambulances available at times," he said.

"I think that needs to be addressed before there is a real crisis."

The next public information session about the proposed fire and paramedic services optimization plan will take place on Monday from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's Place.

A special council meeting will be held on April 26 to vote on the plan.