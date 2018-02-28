The union representing paramedics in Sault Ste. Marie says a last minute decision from the Ontario Labour Relations Board has blocked a strike that was set to being early Wednesday morning.

Unifor says the City of Sault Ste. Marie applied to have the essential service agreement declared invalid, and the OLRB will now hear the case on March 12.

"The City of Sault Ste. Marie would rather spend huge sums of taxpayers money on legal fees trying to delay this strike rather than bargain with these hard-working paramedics," Laurie Lessard-Brown, Unifor Local 1359 president said.

"It is disappointing that the mayor and councillors are wasting so much time and money."

The union said the city was proposing a half a percentage yearly wage increase, but according to the city, it put forward a wage-related compensation of 1.5 per cent, including a base pay increase, introduction of shift premiums and paid meal breaks.

The 54 paramedics represented by the union have been without a collective agreement since March 2017.