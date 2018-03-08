The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is trying to raise awareness about the overpopulation of dogs in the northern part of the province.

The animal welfare agency is calling it's initiative this year, the Year of the Northern Dog. .

Daryl Vaillancourt, OSPCA senior director says in many northern Ontario communities, particularly remote communities, there is little access to veterinarian care for pets.

Some pet owners can't afford the very expensive cost to spay or neuter their dogs, he said,, so they simply don't get the procedure done. That creates an over abundance of canines, many roaming freely.

The OSPCA's Year of the Northern Dog initiative has two parts.

According to Vaillancourt, the agency will raise funds and donations of supplies which will then be taken to remote northern communities to provide pet care, like spay and neutering services.

The other part of the program removes dogs from these communities and puts them up for adoption in southern Ontario.

"As far as [the dogs'] demeanor, their socialization with other dogs, quite frankly, is often better than typical city dogs that tend to not get out much and see other animals. So there is a bit of a misnomer on their tempermant."

"They're a wonderful dog to have in the home."

Vaillancourt says the SPCA will only go where they're invited.

"If we are asked to be a part of working on some of their challenges we're more than happy to gather up the resources and our partners and coordinate that effort. If a community does not want us there then that's okay too. We simply don't go," he says.

The program has already worked with Big Trout Lake, as well as in the Kenora-area.

"The more we get people talking about this — just like anything in the north — the more awareness there will be."