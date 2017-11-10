An Ontario judge has cleared the province's air ambulance service of negligence after four people were killed in Moosonee in 2013.

On May 30, 2013, an Ornge helicopter crashed not long after takeoff along the James Bay Coast.

The incident killed all four men on board, including Captain Don Filliter of Skead, paramedic Dustin Dagenais of Kapuskasing, paramedic Chris Snowball of Burlington and First Officer Jacques Dupuy of Otterburn-Park, Que.

Several Canada Labour Code charges were laid against the air ambulance service, claiming Ornge was negligent for failing to provide night-vision goggles to the two pilots.

"While we are grateful to the court for the careful manner in which it has evaluated the evidence, we are mindful that this tragic accident claimed the lives of four friends and colleagues," James MacDonald, the director of communications and public affairs with Ornge said in statement.

"Since the accident, Ornge has taken many steps to enhance the safety of patients and crews. These include investments in equipment, training and changes to policies and procedures."

MacDonald adds night-vision goggles are in now place at a number of Ornge bases across Ontario and will be at every one in early 2018.

"We continuously review our practices to ensure we are meeting or exceeding regulations and industry best practices."