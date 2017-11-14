A mother who lost her son in a helicopter crash on the James Bay Coast four years ago is disappointed Ornge Air Ambulance has been cleared of wrongdoing.

Last Friday, three charges against the provincial agency were dismissed by a judge in Brampton.

The crown alleged Ornge was negligent for failing to provide night-vision goggles to the two pilots.

The 2013 crash killed all four men on board, including Captain Don Filliter of Skead, paramedic Dustin Dagenais of Kapuskasing, paramedic Chris Snowball of Burlington and First Officer Jacques Dupuy of Otterburn-Park, Que.

Dustin's mother Carole Dagenais says she is disappointed by the outcome.

"What we were looking to see was that there would be changes so that it would not happen to other families," she said.

Dagenais adds she's upset Ornge hasn't made all the safety changes she thinks it should.

Dustin Dagenais, 34, was a paramedic from Kapuskasing, Ont. He was killed in 2013 when an Ornge Air Ambulance he was in crashed on the James Bay Coast. (Facebook group In memory of Dustin Dagenais)

"The report that took three years and a month to make. I mean, they found other stuff too. And it's very disheartening that we put our lives in their hands," she said.

"We trusted them and yet this is allowed to happen, and then our whole lives changed."

In a statement, Ornge says it plans to equip all of its helicopter bases across the province with night vision goggles by early in the new year.