A pest control company has released its list of 25 "rattiest" cities in Ontario, and Sudbury squeaked into the top ten.

Orkin Canada compiled the annual list based on treatments the company performed throughout 2017, including both residential and commercial properties.

Toronto leads the pack, with Ottawa and Mississauga coming second and third. North Bay brings up the tail end of the list.

Sudbury's tenth place spot is down one from its 2017 ranking. But Sudbury homeowners shouldn't let their guard down.

Andy Briere, Orkin's manager for Northern Ontario, told CBC's Up North it takes just a little effort to protect homes and businesses from pesky rodents, and offered a few tips to keep homes rat-free.

Briere says the best way to keep rodents out of the house it to plug up any holes outside the structure in the fall. Especially smaller cracks and spaces where the rodents might be drawn to the home's warmth as the nights get cooler.

"They don't need much to get in," Briere said. "They need the size of a dime, a rat, the size of a quarter. They'll find a way in and do a little bit of damage."

Briere suggests SOS pads as effective stop gaps. The wire feels gritty against a rodent's teeth.

The pests may become more noticeable in the spring for a couple reasons. Rats and mice become more active, and can increase the range in which they search for food. The warmer weather also triggers a little bit of spring fever in the rodents, causing a spike in the population.

"When it's warm, they're more sexually active," Briere said. "Rats will have anywhere from a litter of 6 to 14 every 60 days. Same with mice. 5 to 6 per litter, once a month."

Orkin also suggests trimming the trees and shrubs back from the house. This will eliminate any hiding spots for rodents.

They also advise homeowners to eliminate moisture sources, such as clogged gutters or water pooled in trash bins, which is necessary for the pests' survival.