A well-known retired Sudbury politician is being recognized for all his achievements in Ontario.

Floyd Laughren is one of 23 new appointees to the Order of Ontario — the province's highest honour.

The Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Elizabeth Dowdeswell made the announcment Monday.

Between 1971 and 1998, Laughren was the New Democratic member of provincial parliament for Nickel Belt. He was the finance minister for five years.

Laughren also has chaired a number of boards and organizations, including the Energy Board of Ontario, the Laurentian University Board of Governors and the Sudbury Credit Union. He currently is the chair-elect of the Health Sciences North Board of Directors.

The recognition means a lot to Laughren because it comes from the province of Ontario.

"It's where I spent almost all my working life, and [I] felt very pleased to be recognized for it."

He adds that he always felt more at home with provincial issues rather than those within the federal government.

Locally, Laughren was involved with the amalgamation of the City of Greater Sudbury in 2001.

He has known about the appointment to the Order of Ontario since late last year, but has had to keep it a secret until now.

"I was excited about it," he told CBC News.

"I realized that that's who I'm most pleased recognizes the work, more than if the federal government had given me something. This is more important to me."

The 23 new appointees to the Order of Ontario will receive the honour during ceremonies at Queen's Park in Toronto on February 27.