Ontario Provincial Police and Nishnawbe Aski Police are warning residents in Moose Factory and Moosonee to stay off the Moose River during freeze up.

Police say the river is in the process of freezing, and ice conditions are not safe for crossing.

"Crossing the river on a snowmobile or by foot would not only put yourself at risk, but would also put the lives of those that may have to rescue you at risk as well," OPP said in a release.

Police ask residents use other options to cross the river until it is fully frozen over.