Kirkland Lake OPP say a picketer at Northern College is injured after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened last Thursday shortly after 9 a.m.

Police say the collision happened at Toburn Road in Kirkland Lake, near Northern College where a faculty strike is underway.

The worker was hit and fell to the ground. Police say the man driving the vehicle didn't stop and continued towards the college.

OPP say they've identified the driver and are continuing to investigate. They have not said if charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.