Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie are working to make the transactions of online purchases safer.

The OPP have opened Project Safe Trade, a community safe zone at the OPP detachment where buyers and sellers can meet to complete online business transactions.

"The perceived presence of law enforcement ideally may deter unlawful behaviour," OPP said in a release.

"Creating a community safety zone in detachment parking lots is about moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots or other areas they occur in and bringing them to a public place."

Last month, OPP detachments in Bracebridge and Tecumseh launched similar programs.