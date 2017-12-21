Snowmobile trails across northeastern Ontario are not ready for machines just yet, according to the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs.

The group's website shows few trails are actually open across the region.

Because the winter season is just beginning, provincial police are issuing reminders about safe snowmobiling on trails and local waterways.

Ice on lakes and rivers across northeastern Ontario is not yet thick enough to support a snowmobile, said OPP constable Marvin Miller, who has been patrolling snowmobile trails in the region for the past nine years.

"As we know, the ice conditions are never the best at any time of the year."

During the winter of 2016-2017, OPP investigated 27 snowmobiling deaths across Ontario, including 8 in the northeast region.

Miller said the main causes in a lot of snowmobile crashes are speed or alcohol.

"The skidoos nowadays they run quick down the trails. All skidoos will do over 100-miles an hour. So it's hard to get them slowed down."

Miller said when you do go out on the sled, always tell someone.

"The biggest thing I'm finding that people aren't doing is having a safety plan in effect. Telling people where you're going and what time you should arrive."

"This season we'd like to see no fatalities."

Other tips from OPP: