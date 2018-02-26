Ontario Provincial Police have released the names of the deceased from a triple homicide and suicide that occurred in Ryerson Township, Ont., near Burks Falls.

Police say the three victims were from the same family and all lived in the location where they were murdered.

They have been identified as Raija Turanen, 88, Ulla Theoret, 55 and Paul Theoret, 28.

Police say the fourth person has been identified as Mark Jones, 58, of Ryerson Township.

The cause of death is pending post mortem examinations.

Police announced over the weekend that they believe Jones killed all three people before killing himself.

Firearms were recovered at the scene, but police won't say whether any of the deceased appeared to have been shot.