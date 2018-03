Provincial police have released the names of three victims nearly a month after a fiery crash on Highway 69.

Police said 20-year-old Hunter Chamberlain, 21-year-old Victoria Whitehead, and 3-year-old Bentley Whitehead, all from Sault Ste. Marie, died on impact when their northbound SUV crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a transport on February 6.

The crash closed the highway south of Point au Baril in Shawanaga First Nation for about eight hours.