Ontario Provincial Police say a Killarney woman is facing a charge of second degree murder, after the death of a man.

Police were called to a report of an injured man in Killarney early Thursday morning.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a 64-year-old woman from Killarney has been charged with second degree murder.

She's been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

OPP say they're still working to contact the family of the victim. His name will be released after his family is notified.