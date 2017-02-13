Provincial police are investigating the alleged assault of a woman along Highway 17 between Warren and Verner.

Warren OPP say they learned of the February 1 incident via a news report from local media.

According to police, a female driver was flagged down by a man whose vehicle was pulled over on the shoulder.

The woman stopped to assist, but when she approached the back of the vehicle she was allegedly assaulted.

Police say the male suspect's vehicle is described as an older model station wagon or small SUV.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything connected to the case should contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Police especially want to speak with the driver of an eastbound, light coloured pick-up truck who drove by.