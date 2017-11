OPP have released the identity of two men who died in a crash on Highway 17 on Wednesday in Greater Sudbury.

Police say a westbound vehicle driven by 63-year-old Guy Forget of French River crossed the centre line. His vehicle hit an eastbound pickup truck driven by Barry Brechin, 70, of Bruce Mines.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 55-year-old female passenger of the pickup truck remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.