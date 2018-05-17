OPP seize 'substantial amount' of cocaine in drug bust in West Nipissing

Ontario Provincial Police say they have seized a 'substantial' amount of cocaine after a drug bust in West Nipissing.

After a three-month investigation, police charged a 35-year-old Sturgeon Falls man, a 61-year-old Field man, and 41-year-old Quebec man with possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

The bust also turned up several other substances, including what police suspect are several thousand methamphetamine tablets, psilocybin, oxycodone tablets and marijuana.

Police also found two cocaine presses, cash and a stolen snowmobile.

The estimated value of the drugs is approximately $280,000.

The three men have been remanded into custody pending bail hearings.