OPP seize 'substantial amount' of cocaine in drug bust in West Nipissing

Ontario Provincial Police say they have seized a ‘substantial’ amount of cocaine after a drug bust in West Nipissing.

Three men charged after $280,000 seizure

CBC News ·
Three men have been charged with possession of a controlled substance after OPP broke up a cocaine operation near North Bay. (CBC)

After a three-month investigation, police charged a 35-year-old Sturgeon Falls man, a 61-year-old Field man, and 41-year-old Quebec man with possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

The bust also turned up several other substances, including what police suspect are several thousand methamphetamine tablets, psilocybin, oxycodone tablets and marijuana.

Police also found two cocaine presses, cash and a stolen snowmobile.

The estimated value of the drugs is approximately $280,000.

The three men have been remanded into custody pending bail hearings.

