The Ontario Provincial Police will be closing one of its detachment offices in northeastern Ontario.

The office in Smooth Rock Falls will close December 1.

The decision came as the force continues to find efficiencies says OPP inspector Michael Pilon at the administrative centre in Kapuskasing.

One officer is currently assigned to the site. Pilon says they will be transferred to another within the James Bay detachments.

Pilon admits the building in Smooth Rock Falls is not quite up to provincial standards.

"We haven't used the jail cells there in years, because of that."

Once the building closes it will be deemed surplus by the OPP and put up for sale.

According to Pilon, the James Bay OPP detachments have a number of different offices across the northeast, and a total of 85 uniform officers.

"There will be no job losses because of the closure [in Smooth Rock Falls]".