Ontario Provincial Police in Timmins are warning residents and businesses about counterfeit bills that could be circulating in the area.

Constable Michelle Simard says officers seized some of the currency during a traffic stop this week.

She adds the money is currently sold on the internet as replica game currency. The bills look like paper bank notes with Chinese markings and have no serial number.

Simard says there haven't been any businesses affected yet, but police want to take preventative steps to alert the community.