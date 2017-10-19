Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Chapleau, Ont., has been charged with selling illegal drugs after three teens were sent to hospital.

On Tuesday, police searched a business in Chapleau.

Police say about 95 grams of Kush King brand synthetic cannabinoids and four vaporizer pens containing hemp oil — also known as CBD — were seized.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He has been released from custody and is expected to appear in court in December.