A bidding war finally ended Thursday afternoon with the sale of a landmark heritage building in downtown North Bay for $673,000.

The 9,560 square foot building was built in 1908 and was the original headquarters for the Temiskaming and Northern Ontario (T&NO) Railway, before serving as the Ontera/ON Telcom offices.

It was put up for sale by the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission (ONTC) on March 1.

A look at part of the interior of the heritage building located at 195 Regina Street in North Bay. It was built in 1908. (Supplied/GovDeals.com)

With the starting price set at $350,000 on the website www.GovDeals.com, the first bid didn't come in until seven minutes before the deadline of Thursday, April 5 at 2 p.m. Then things took off.

The deadline was extended as two anonymous bidders went back and forth over the next 90 minutes.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the price had reached $567,000, prior to taxes, and the other bidder dropped out.

Neither the ONTC nor GovDeals.com could confirm the identity of the winning buyer, citing confidentiality.

GovDeals.com spokesperson Angela Jones noted "this auction has payment instructions of submittal within five business days."

Heritage landmark

The building has been out of use since 2015, and is located at 195 Regina Street. It's listed as a Priority-One heritage site on the City of North Bay's website.

According the the City's website, the turn-of-the-century building is Edwardian in style.

The white limestone of the exterior walls was quarried in Kingston, Ontario.

The building sold at auction on Thursday served as the original headquarters for the T&NO Railway. (Supplied/GovDeals.com)

"The hipped roof, the projected entry, side gables, and the boxed cornice at the eaves are unified by the symmetrical design of all facades and the classical entrance, which incorporates rounded pilasters supporting a protruding arch over the front door," cites the City on its website.

The ONTC's listing noted the property was a "significant commercial opportunity."