Progressive-Conservative leader Doug Ford ended his northern Ontario tour with a stop in Sudbury Wednesday night. Most of the people in the crowd were PC supporters, with a few opponents on hand.

Ford said in his speech he believes traditionally Liberal or NDP ridings in the North are ready for a change.

Nigel Frank agrees. "I don't think that the government we have now is really accountable to us, they've really done things that the people are not wanting. Basically, the last budget they brought in was just trying to buy us," he said.

"I do appreciate a politician who is going to be honest and to shoot from the hip and also get the taxes under control."

Maria Shulmistra says she stopped voting Liberal about five years ago.

"We have too much government spending too much money," she said.

Matt Charron held up a sign denouncing some of Ford's policies. He was told by security he couldn't be inside the doors of the event.

"I've come out and just try and educate people a little bit on some of the things they may not know about him that may change their decision on supporting Ford," Charron said.

Matt Charron, who is holding a sign denouncing some of Doug Ford’s policies, was asked by security to leave the rally. (CBC Benjamin Aubé)

Charron says two of the big issues he has with Ford are his stance on reproductive health policies and scrapping the carbon tax plan.

Some of the issues Ford mentioned in his speech were that he wants to stay in close contact with experts in the mining and health sectors, to learn more about their needs.

Ford also repeated that he plans to fire Hydro One's CEO, though he didn't explain how that would be possible.