Once upon a time, a bowl of mac and cheese was considered a staple of students' diets — cheap and filling.

According to a non-profit organization called Meal Exchange, almost half of all university students in Ontario are now expecting more from their menu options.

The student-driven organization surveyed 21 universities across the province.

Program co-ordinator Merryn Maynard says the Campus Food Report Card found that only one quarter of students felt the food on campus helped them maintain a healthy diet. Many of the students said they also want to see more locally sourced and sustainable foods, she added.

Report nuggets: ​"Our findings suggest a significant disconnect between Ontario students and campus food services management. Student satisfaction, measured by a 9-item index, is a shocking 55% - nearly 1 in 2 students are unhappy with their ability to access foods that are good for them and their communities." "...over 80% of students felt it was important for their campus to source and provide sustainably-grown foods, yet nearly a quarter were unsure whether campus food was sustainable."

Laurentian University student student Jordan Renelli is like a lot of students in Ontario, who say they want healthier options on their university campuses. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

Laurentian University in Sudbury is one of the universities that was surveyed. It is similar to other universities in that it provides students with meal plans. It costs a student $13 to get into the dining hall, or a student could chose to go to fast food outlets such as Tim Hortons or Topper's Pizza on campus.

Midwifery student Courtney Robertson doesn't think those options are very healthy and says she always packs her own food from home.

"I was a nutritionist in a previous life,'' she said, ''so the quality and types of food here, I don't think are great."

A non-profit organization called Meal Exchange just released a Campus Food Report Card. The report surveyed students at 21 different universities across Ontario. Half of those students said they were unhappy with their ability to access healthy, local foods on campus. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

Miriam Lefebrve another student who is trying to bring her own food to school more often this semester. The second year nursing student says buying a meal on campus is more convenient, but the options are limited and the price is steep.

"Especially if I only want a quick bite, like a salad or just a little sandwich," said Lefebvre.

As for making some changes, Maynard from Meal Exchange suggests universities involve students in the decision-making process more by including them on advisory committees and helping design food strategies.

Ben Demaniuk is the business development officer for Laurentian University. He says it can be hard to find the right balance to cater to students' food preferences. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

Ben Demaniuk, the director of business development for the Laurentian University, says it's hard to cater to such a variety of tastes, wants and needs. However, Demaniuk says the university has a number of initiatives underway to improve access to healthy, local food, Including a self-serve pantry and cooking classes for students.

Read the report: