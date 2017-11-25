CBC Sudbury live in the community

Join CBC Sudbury for a couple of holiday celebrations in support of the Banque d'aliments Sudbury Food Bank. Monetary and food donations are welcome at both Sounds of the Season live broadcasts.

Arrive early and get a FREE holiday ornament just for coming! While supplies last, one per household.

Friday, December 8 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Join Up North with host, Jason Turnbull live from Kuppajo Espresso Bar on 109 Larch Street.

Friday, December 15 from 6:00 to 8:30 a.m.

Join Morning North with host, Markus Schwabe live from St. Andrew's Place located at 111 Larch Street.

DONATE

Online to the Banque d'aliments Sudbury Food Bank

By phone, call 1-855-CBC-SOTS (1-855-768-7222)

In person food and monetary donations collected at: