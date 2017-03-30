The person in charge of investigating complaints about patient care in hospitals and long-term care homes in Ontario is in Sudbury Thursday.

Christine Elliott was named Ontario's first ever patient ombudsman in 2015 and officially started in her role in July, 2016. Since opening the office, the former Progressive Conservative MPP has toured the province, speaking with patients, hospital workers and people from long term care homes.

"I would say in northern Ontario, the issues mostly relate to access to care, coordination of care," she said, adding that each region seemed to have its own localized concerns.

"A lot of issues relate to communication or perceived lack of communication," she continued. "So while we've received about 1,500 complaints since we opened our doors, we have been able to resolve about 80 per cent of them."

Elliott's role is to investigate complaints people may have about their time in hospital or long-term care homes or when under home or community care programs managed by community care access corporations. She said more specific complaints against a particular doctor or nurse still goes through their respective licensing bodies.

The volume of complaints prompted the province to create a specialized position, aside from the Ontario Ombudsman, who deals with complaints across all ministries, Elliott said.

There is no "statute of limitations," on her office's work, she added, so anyone with a complaint — even if it dates back several years — can still be investigated. She said most simple complaints get resolved in about 30 days.

"I developed a real passion for health care during my time at Queen's Park," Elliott said of her decision to take on the Patient Ombudsman role.

"Although I don't have a health care background, I am really interested in both helping people individually ... but also as health critic, to look at some of the bigger-picture issues."

"To me, this is almost a natural extension of what I did before."

Elliott is in Sudbury Thursday to host an information session at Health Sciences North.