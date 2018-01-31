People looking to travel from Manitoulin Island to Sudbury could have access to an intercommunity bus line as early as this spring.

Ontario Northland is in the early stages of planning a route that will service Manitoulin Island, with potential stops in several communities like Little Current and Gore Bay.

"Ontario Northland is very excited to be able to connect those passengers on the Island to Sudbury, and then they have the ability to go wherever they need to go," said communications manager Renee Baker.

She said the move is part of a larger effort from the province to expand bus services to northeastern communities.

This month, Ontario Northland introduced new routes serving 20 communities across the region, including Espanola, Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa and White River.

Baker said the company is now headed to the Island to begin planning its next expansion.

"This week we are taking one of our coaches over to the Island and touring through some people, chatting with some potential agencies, and just seeing how that route all comes together."

Baker said the next steps will be to select agencies that can accommodate passengers and sell tickets, and develop a schedule that works for the communities.