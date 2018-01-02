A spokesperson with Ontario Northland says the company is continuing to investigate after one of its drivers fell unconscious while driving.

It happened last Thursday on a bus travelling from Sudbury to Toronto. While on Highway 401, the driver lost consciousness at the wheel. An Orillia woman safety guided the bus to the side of the highway.

Renée Baker with Ontario Northland says the driver was taken to hospital and has since been released from medical care.

"At this time, we're not sure on the specific details as to his medical condition," she told CBC News.

"But he is doing well."

To go back to work, Baker says the driver will need clearance from his family physician and the company's doctor.

She says the company is still reaching out to passengers who were on the bus and gathering more information.

"This is an extremely rare occurrence," she said.

"Ontario Northland transports more than 275,000 passengers a year. We travel the distance of the country and then some every single day. This is extremely rare."