The New Democratic Party now has solid numbers to back up its claims of unacceptable overcrowding in northern Ontario hospitals.

On Tuesday, NDP leader Andrea Horwath and health critic France Gélinas released internal government statistics that show Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., has been forced to operate well above safe capacity for 24 consecutive months.

The NDP claims it obtained documents under freedom of information laws that show between January 2015 and December 2016, the hospital in Sudbury operated at 100 per cent capacity every day, reaching at times as high as 111 per cent.

"Years and years of Conservative and Wynne Liberal cuts to health care have done serious damage," Horwath said in a news release.

"Frontline healthcare staff are being asked to do more with less, and patients are paying the price with longer waits and hallway medicine."

The hospital had already come forward with this information earlier this month. HSN officials said they operated for most of 2016-17 in a "state of overcapacity," caused by a 27 per cent increase in the number Alternate Level of Care (ALC) patients.

The NDP's numbers also state that across the province, nearly 60 per cent of medicine wards at large community hospitals are reporting occupancy rates over the safe standard.

CBC News was emailed a statement from Health and Long Term Care Minister Eric Hoskins:

"NDP leader Andrea Horwath continues to mislead Ontarians with selective and inaccurate information about our hospitals. Over the past 2 years, the NDP voted against $14 million in new funds for Health Sciences North, amounting to a total investment of $279 million annually. This year alone, the NDP refused to support more than $30 million in investments for Northern Ontario hospitals as laid out in the 2017 Budget.

The NDP also voted against our OHIP+ plan that would see nearly 25,000 children and youth in the Sudbury area alone have free access to over 4,400 eligible prescription medications.

If NDP Leader, Andrea Horwath is serious about investing in health care then she should have supported the 2017 Budget where we increased health-care funding by $11.5 billion over the next 3 years, including a 3.1% overall increase across the hospital sector this year– greater than the rate of inflation."

