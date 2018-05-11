Skip to Main Content
Northern voters get chance to grill Ontario party leaders at morning debate

Ontario's major party leaders will kick off the third day of the provincial election campaign with a debate.

CBC News will live stream the debate, set to kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET

The Canadian Press ·
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne, centre, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, left, and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will participate Friday in second of three debates ahead of the June 7 Ontario election. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will lock horns at the closing event of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities conference in Parry Sound.

The mayor of Kapuskasing, Alan Spacek says conference participants are looking forward to asking tough questions and hearing the leaders' plans for northern Ontario.

After the debate, Ford will attend a meet-and-greet in Parry Sound before heading south to visit a fire station in Waubaushene, and to attend an evening rally in Barrie.

Horwath will head to Sudbury, after the debate for an afternoon campaign event, while Wynne returns to the Toronto area to speak at the opening of the International Film Festival of South Asia Toronto in Mississauga.

During campaigning on Thursday, the Liberals promised to hire 3,500 nurses, the NDP gained the support of a teachers' union and Ford promised he would cut taxes for the middle class if he's elected premier on June 7.

